Two crashes close down Sooke Road

By Art Aronson
-
September 14, 2018 03:54 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Two crashes close down Sooke Road

Two ugly looking motor vehicle incidents closed down Sooke Road and knocked out power to hundreds of people early Friday afternoon.

The two crashes happened around 1:30pm according to DriveBC.

One crash near the Stickleback West Coast Eatery reportedly involved two vehicles, at least one of which had rolled over.

The other accident occurred near the Shell gas station, where a truck struck a hydro pole.

Drive BC didn’t have a recommended detour.

There have been no reports of any injuries but we don’t know the condition of the drivers involved.

