Saanich Police put clamps down on homeless camp

By Art Aronson
September 14, 2018 03:02 pm
Saanich police say they continue to enforce park bylaw rules in the wake of the dismantling of the tent city at Regina Park.

As of 5pm on Thursday evening, all campers were shut out of the park while the District says it starts remediation of the property.

Some campers spent Thursday night at Rudd Park which is a nearby green space.

Police say there were allowing the residents back inside  Regina Park on Friday to gather some belongings that were vacated on Thursday.

Police say they will stay on site at Regina Park until they are satisfied campers won’t return.

Police say they are reminding the homeless that there are over 100 parks in the district where they can seek temporary shelter.

Overall costs associated with policing the area aren’t yet known.

 

