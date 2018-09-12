New Song From Joan Jett – “Fresh Start”.

Joan Jett is streaming a new single, “Fresh Start”, as the lead track from the soundtrack to the forthcoming biopic “Bad Reputation,” which is set to be released on September 28th.

The album features classic tracks from the rocker and her career as both a solo artist and member of The Runaways, and songs she recorded with Bikini Kill, Miley Cyrus and Laura Jane Grace, among others.

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, “Bad Reputation” chronicles Jett’s history – from her arrival on the scene as a punk rock pioneer in the 1970s through her evolution as musical role model/chart-topping hitmaker with the Blackhearts in the 1980s-1990s-2000s to her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.