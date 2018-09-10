The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 091318 -- Rain

Welp. Looks like it’s gonna rain. For a while. We might as well get some use out of it, so on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to play songs with “rain” somewhere in their titles.

Sigh.

If there’s one in particular you’d like to hear, get in touch and I’ll see what I can do for you. My number is 250 475 100.3, and Rockline Theme Thursday launches just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo