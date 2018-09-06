If It Tastes Great And Sounds Great It Must Be Esquimalt Ribfest 2018

Plans are afoot once again for more deliciousness and swell sounds at Esquimalt’s Bullen Park, as Ribfest returns for another year, suporting the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation and other worthy causes. Join us for three days of ribalicious fun, delightful beverages and quality tunes, tomorrow through Sunday, and get more info here.

I’m handing out Ribfest food vouchers this week (Tuesday September 04 through Friday September 07), and you can win yours when you join me as I visit Jack Slack in the Rack Shack each day at 1040am.

Friday September 07

12:00pm Jolly Mon Band

1:00pm Flaming Tomatoes

2:15pm Curl

3:30pm Lazy Mike & the Recliners

5:00pm Big Smoke

6:30pm Blue Sky featuring amazing Rhonda & Donnie

8:30pm Eagle Eyes

Saturday September 08

12:00pm Groove Kitchen

1:30pm Soul Shakers

3:00pm Paul Black

4:00pm Ribber Contest Judging

5:00pm Summer & The Sinners

6:30pm Bipolar Bear and Friends

8:30pm Cities

Sunday September 09

12:00pm Big Pacific

1:30pm Dryspel

2:45pm The Villanovas

4:00pm Lauren Webb

4:30pm 50-50 draw, Ribber Awards, and People’s Choice

4:45pm Rock Steady

6:15pm David James Big River

7:45pm Bill Johnson Band

