Look Out, United States Of America (And America’s Hat): Here Comes Jesse Roper (Updated With More Shows)

Noted possessor of feet and awe-inspiringly talented guitar guy Jesse Roper is plotting a fall tour in support of his latest album Access To Infinity. He’ll be heading to the USA for a trio of dates in Washington State beginning Thursday September 20, and will kick off the Great White North leg Friday October 05 in Tofino. The trek will wrap up Friday November 16 in Niagara Falls, and includes a stop in Victoria at the McPherson, Friday October 12; that show is pretty much sold out, so a second McPherson show has been added, Saturday November 17. The presale for that one is on now.
There have been some other additions to the tour, as well. Jesse will play a free opening party in Vancouver Thursday September 06 for the Skookum Festival at the Railway Stage; RSVP to put yourself on the guest list. He’ll also be part of the Outlaws & Gunslingers show on Sunday September 09 with Jim Cuddy, Crystal Shawanda, Whitehorse and others.
Says Jesse, “If I could be on the road 364 days a year I would. No joke. I feel alive when I’m on tour. It’s my dream to see the four corners of this crazy planet and have music as my vehicle. I love the road and the road loves me back.”
Fellow Vancouver Islanders Band Of Rascals will provide support.
The Access To Infinity Tour *Updated*
September 6 Vancouver, BC The Railway Stage – Skookum After Dark
September 9 Vancouver, BC Outlaw & Gunslingers – Skookum After Dark
September 20 Bellingham, WA The Firefly Lounge
September 21 Seattle, WA Barboza
September 22 Port Angeles, WA Arts & Draughts Beer & Wine Festival
October 5 Tofino, BC Tofino Folk Festival
October 12 Victoria, BC McPherson Playhouse
October 16 Penticton, BC The Dream Café w/ Band of Rascals
October 17 Kamloops, BC The Blue Grotto w/ Band of Rascals
October 18 Nelson, BC Spirit Bar w/ Band of Rascals
October 19 Red Deer, AB The Krossing w/ Band of Rascals
October 20 Calgary, AB King Eddy w/ Band of Rascals
October 23 Saskatoon, SK Capitol Music Club w/ Band of Rascals
October 24 Winnipeg, MB The Pyramid Cabaret w/ Band of Rascals
October 26 Edmonton, AB The Aviary w/ Band of Rascals
October 27 Kelowna, BC Fernando’s Pub w/ Band of Rascals
November 7 Ottawa, ON The Rainbow Bistro
November 8 Peterborough, ON Historic Red Dog
November 9 Corbyville, ON Signal Brewery
November 10 Burnstown, ON Neat Coffee Shop
November 14 Hamilton, ON Mills Hardware
November 15 Toronto, ON The Dakota Tavern
November 16 Niagara Falls, ON Taps Brewery
November 17 Victoria, BC McPherson Playhouse
