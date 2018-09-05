Look Out, United States Of America (And America’s Hat): Here Comes Jesse Roper (Updated With More Shows)

Noted possessor of feet and awe-inspiringly talented guitar guy Jesse Roper is plotting a fall tour in support of his latest album Access To Infinity. He’ll be heading to the USA for a trio of dates in Washington State beginning Thursday September 20, and will kick off the Great White North leg Friday October 05 in Tofino. The trek will wrap up Friday November 16 in Niagara Falls, and includes a stop in Victoria at the McPherson, Friday October 12; that show is pretty much sold out, so a second McPherson show has been added, Saturday November 17. The presale for that one is on now.

There have been some other additions to the tour, as well. Jesse will play a free opening party in Vancouver Thursday September 06 for the Skookum Festival at the Railway Stage; RSVP to put yourself on the guest list. He’ll also be part of the Outlaws & Gunslingers show on Sunday September 09 with Jim Cuddy, Crystal Shawanda, Whitehorse and others.

Says Jesse, “If I could be on the road 364 days a year I would. No joke. I feel alive when I’m on tour. It’s my dream to see the four corners of this crazy planet and have music as my vehicle. I love the road and the road loves me back.”

Fellow Vancouver Islanders Band Of Rascals will provide support.

The Access To Infinity Tour *Updated*

