Fire department says fire at tent city started by cigarette

By Art Aronson
September 05, 2018 08:43 am
The fire that destroyed a tent at the homeless encampment in Saanich was started by the careless use of a cigarette.

This is according the Saanich Fire Department’s investigation at Regina Park.

The fire broke out at around noon on Sunday.

Fire investigators say a smoldering smoke was left on top of combustible items in a tent.

No one was injured in the fire.

The District of Saanich is currently awaiting a court decision on whether an injunction to have the camp dismantled for good will granted.

