Anti-fish farm protesters on board operational vessel

Six activists were arrested during an anti-fish farm protest at the Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria on Wednesday morning.

Early in the work day, three of the protesters climbed aboard the vessel Orca Chief which is owned by Marine Harvest. Marine Harvest is a fish farming corporation that owns multiple operations off the coast of B.C.

Three fish farm protesters occupying ship at Point Hope Ship Yard in Victoria. Police and fire department on scene. Multiple people arrested this AM. #yyj pic.twitter.com/93BfAQsCCW — Art Aronson (@ArtAronson) September 5, 2018

One of the women ducted taped herself high on the upper mast of the vessel which is there for dry land maintenance.

Protester Noah Stewart says it’s unfortunate it’s come to this protect the wild salmon.

“They can’t sit back anymore because it’s their responsibility and it’s everyone’s responsibility. I am hoping it doesn’t come down to 67-year-old Matriarch grandmothers getting arrested and being detained anymore.”

The protesters say the fish farms are unhealthy for the wild salmon because they posed a risk of disease.

Victoria police used a fire ladder to go high up on the ship to safely arrest the three on board the ship.

The activists are facing charges of mischief and break and enter according to police.

There wasn’t any apparent damage to the vessel.