Join Scott James In The Q’s Rack Shack To Win Your Ribfest Food Vouchers

The sixth annual Esquimalt Ribfest kicks off Friday September 07 at Bullen Park, with three days’ worth of fabulous ribs, live music, the beverage garden and much more — and admission is free. Is it tasty? Oh, it’s multiple levels of tasty.

Tuesday September 04 through Friday September 07, I’m going to open up The Q’s Rack Shack each day at 1020am and tell you what’s cooking on the grill. Text me at 250 475 100.3, tell me what’s cookin’, and you’ll have a shot at winning those vouchers in the random draw just before 2pm.

Love, Dr. Scott James



