Win The Fuel

By Amelia Breckenridge
August 30, 2018 08:15 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

We’re offering the ULTIMATE prize in this tough economy: a tanker full of gas!

That’s 13,000 Litres of fuel; enough to drive from Victoria to St. John’s, Newfoundland . . . and back . . . fourteen times! Road trip, anybody?

Starting Tuesday, September 4th, listen for the “ding ding/honk honk” of The Q!’s Tanker Truck, then be caller #30 to 250-475-1003 and you’re in to win!

All qualifiers will be invited to attend our grand finale on Friday, October 19th for a chance to drive away with a tanker full of gas * from Peninsula Co-op!

* Just the gas; not the tanker. You ever tried to parallel park one of those beasts?

On-air qualifiers get to spin The Wheel of Convenience and instantly win a prize! It could be anything from beef jerky to 5-hour energy to a $100 Peninsula Co-op Gas card! Whatever it is, you’ll be able to pick it up at your local Peninsula Co-op.

You can also qualify by entering an in-store draw at any of Peninsula Co-op’s sixteen south island locations between Victoria and Duncan for MORE chances to win! Here’s a map of locations.

Please peruse the official rules and regs.

