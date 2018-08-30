Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 083018 — WTF

By Scott James
-
August 30, 2018 08:22 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Ed Bain let the feline out of the sack this morning and told us WTF WTF is: Starting Tuesday, we’re going to give you a chance to win an entire tanker’s worth of fuel — 13,000 liters of it, and so of course, WTF means Win The Fuel. You’ll find all the details about it right over here.

With that in mind, on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, it’s going to be pretty wide open: we’ll be looking for rock songs, the titles of which begin with “W” or “T” or “F“.

I’m told there are a few.

If there’s one in particular you’d like to hear, get in touch and I’ll see what I can do for you. My number is 250 475 100.3, and Rockline Theme Thursday launches just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

