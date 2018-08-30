Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMRyan Awram
listen live
Home

How to Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral!

By Heather Backman
-
August 30, 2018 12:02 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

Aretha Franklin‘s funeral on Friday is open to invited guests only. But the proceedings from the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit will be broadcast live online and on TV.

According to Deadline, you can see the funeral on the Bounce network starting at 10AM ET, with a one-hour special about the singer’s life airing at 9AM. The five-hour service will also be livestreamed in full at the Associated Press’ website and ABC News Live, as well as at Click on Detroit. Portions of it are expected to be shown on the cable networks CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

The full itinerary for the funeral has also been released, and it includes musical tributes by Stevie WonderFaith HillJennifer HudsonChaka KhanRonald IsleyAriana GrandeFantasia, Franklin’s son Edward and many gospel acts. 

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More