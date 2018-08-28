Win A Family Pack Of Passes to The Q’s Saanich Fair Private Midway Party

This Sunday at 9am, we’re going to open up the Saanich Fair midway an hour early for a few lucky people — and we’re giving you another chance this week (Monday August 27 through Friday August 31) to win a family pass, good for two adults and two kids.

Be caller nine at 250 475 100.3 when you hear the Q2Call during The Q Morning Show with Ed Bain or The Q Afternoon Show starring Ryan Awram and Heather Backman, and you’ll score a four person pass for Sunday, including all-day midway wristbands.



Here’s what you’ll need to listen for: