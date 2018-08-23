Skip to Content
Man allegedly drives intoxicated to police station to report crime

By Art Aronson
-
August 23, 2018 04:53 pm
Victoria police say they had to impound a man’s car and serve him prohibition after he allegedly drove to the police detachment to report a crime intoxicated.
Police say on August 11th at 7 a-m. a man went to the station to report the theft of his passport and cellphone.
Officers say they were shocked notice he was intoxicated and drove himself to the station.
The Victoria Police Department says I.C.B.C has determined that impairment is one of the top contributing factors in fatal car crashes and, on average, 65 B.C. residents die every year in collisions linked to impaired driving

