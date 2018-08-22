Steven Tyler To Donald Trump: Want To Use Aerosmith’s Music At Your Rallies? Dream On

The President of the United States has been rockin’ his rallies with tasty Aerosmith tunes, and Steven Tyler is not here for it: he’s taken legal action, accusing Donald Trump of wilful infringement.

Trump used the band’s 1993 hit Livin’ On The Edge at a rally at the Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia last night, which resulted in a cease-and-desist letter being sent via Tyler’s attorney Dina LaPolt. According to Variety, the letter reads: “It has come to our attention that President Donald J. Trump and/or The Trump Organisation (collectively, “Mr. Trump”) have been using our client’s song ‘Livin’ On The Edge’ in connection with political rally events (“the Rallies”), including at an event held yesterday at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on August 21, 2018. As expressly outlined in the Previous Letters, Mr. Trump does not have our client’s permission to use any of our client’s music, including ‘Livin’ On The Edge’.

“What makes this violation even more egregious is that Mr. Trump’s use of our client’s music was previously shut down, not once, but two times, during his campaign for presidency in 2015. Please see the Previous Letters sent on behalf of our client attached here as Exhibit A. Due to your receipt of the Previous Letters, such conduct is clearly willful, subjecting Mr. Trump to the maximum penalty under the law.”

“As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump. By using “Livin’ On The Edge” without our client’s permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client’s fans all over social media.”

This isn’t the first time Aerosmith got all up in the President’s grill. They sent him a cease ‘n desist in 2015, after he used their song Dream On at various events during his campaign. As well, they’re not alone: Adele and Neil Young are among others who have asked Trump to quit using their music.

