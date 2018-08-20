Win Your Blues Bash Tickets With Scott James’ Blue Song On The Q

Blues Bash is back, Friday August 31 through Monday September 03, with free performances every day from noon til 5pm at Ship Point, and evening ticketed shows at Ship Point and The Rubber Boot Club; all of your 25th annual Blues Bash info is right over here.

Tinsley Ellis brings a whole lotta southern blues-rock to Ship Point on the Saturday night, and I have your tickets for that show all this week (Monday August 20 through Friday August 24). Listen for the Blue Song between 10am and 11am, be caller nine at 250 475 100.3, and you’ll be bluesin’ it up with a friend, courtesy of Mr. Q.

Monday’s Blue Song : Crosby, Stills & Nash — Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

: Crosby, Stills & Nash — Suite: Judy Blue Eyes Tuesday’s Blue Song : David Lindley — Mercury Blues

: David Lindley — Mercury Blues Wednedsay’s Blue Song : Badfinger — Baby Blue

: Badfinger — Baby Blue Thursday’s Blue Song : David Bowie — Blue Jean

: David Bowie — Blue Jean Friday’s Blue Song : Styx — Suite Madame Blue

