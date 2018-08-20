News paper delivery driver victim in Oak Bay carjacking

There was an apparent carjacking in Oak Bay early Sunday morning.

Police say a newspaper delivery driver reported physically having his car taken from him while he was one his route at around 3am on Island Road.

The victim told officers he was pushed to the ground by a male wearing dark clothes, who then took the victim’s keys and drove off in his vehicle.

The car is a brown 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, with B.C. licence FL307T.

The victim was not hurt in the altercation according to police.