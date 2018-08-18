Win A Family Pack Of Passes to The Q!s Private Midway Party!

Buckle up, ’cause we’re bringing it back for another spin. It’s The Q!s Private Midway Party!

Do you want to ride the Midway an ENTIRE HOUR before it opens to the general public? No line ups, no WAITING, just a golden ticket to enjoy your favourite rides over and over again, or maybe try some new ones. Whatever you fancy; the Teacups or the Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars or the Zipper… we want to see you and your family on Sunday, September 2nd.

So, how do you win? It’s easier than conquering your fear of heights on the Super Shot!

Listen August 20 – 24 and August 27 – 31 for the Q-2-Call, be the right number through, and you will WIN a family 4-pack of passes (2 adults, 2 children) which include entries to the 150th Annual Saanich Fair (Sunday, September 2nd only) Midway All-Day Wristbands for 4, and the best part- early entry to the Midway at 9AM (opens to general public at 10AM)

How AWESOME is that!!!

Stay tuned to our Facebook Page for more chances to win family packs of passes & check out our Saanich Fair Page for more info about other fun happenings at this year’s fair!