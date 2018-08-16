Police seize significant amount of Fentanyl and Cocaine in arrest of Saaanich man

Police say 1.4 kilograms of Fentanyl and 900 grams of cocaine destined for Victoria streets has been seized in a recent drug bust.

Andrew Ritch of Saanich is facing two counts of possession for trafficking and one count of possession of a loaded firearm.

Staff Sgt. Conor King says this comes after a month-long investigation that took Victoria police’s crime reduction unit across greater Victoria in May and June.

“Investigators suspect that the Fentanyl located is likely of a higher purity and the quantity may be many times greater once made ready for the end user,” King stated in a press release. “This file is another example that drug trafficking doesn’t follow geographical boundaries and we work with other jurisdictions to prevent drugs from getting on our streets.”

The bust was done at two Colwood properties, which also turned up several guns. Two vehicles were also seized and handed over to the BC Civil Forfeiture Office.