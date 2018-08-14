Motorcyclist dead after crash on Cook St

(Photo from Vic-PD)
Victoria police say a motorcyclist is dead after a motor vehicle collison with a car on Monday night
It happened on Cook Street near View street at around 5:30pm.
The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital where police say he was confirmed dead. One other person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Victoria police crash analysts were on scene for hours. Police have yet to comment what happened.
We're now able to confirm that the motorcyclist in the collision today did not survive. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. #F1836003
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 14, 2018