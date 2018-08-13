ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons new song – Missin’ Yo’ Kissin.

ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is streaming a lyric video for “Missin’ Yo’ Kissin'”, the opening track to his forthcoming solo album, “The Big Bad Blues.”

The song is credited to the Gilly Stillwater, a.k.a. Mrs. Billy Gibbons. “That was a gift,” Billy said. “We had gotten maybe five (songs) recorded, and my lovely sweetheart Gilligan was scribbling away on the couch. I was, ‘Omigod, she’s reading the Chanel catalog. Hide the credit card!’ “Then she took a break and the engineers kinda glanced over the scribbling and said, ‘Hey man, this looks pretty good. This could be nice and bluesy if we put something to it,’ which we did. Of course, I was like, ‘Why does that say ‘Missin’ Yo’ Kissin’?’ I hope she’s writing it about ME!'” The full album is out Dec 21st and features a mix of Gibbon’s originals and classic blues covers.

~Graham

