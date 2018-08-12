Weezer Got To Number One Covering Toto’s Africa. Will Toto Get To Number One Covering Weezer’s Hash Pipe?

Proving once again that everything old is new and, to a possibly lesser extent, vice versa, Toto have returned the Weezer favor.

You may recall the much-ballyhooed recent chart-topping Weezer cover of Toto’s Africa. Now, direct from The Upside Down, comes Toto’s rejig of Weezer’s 2001 hit about, according to Rivers Cuomo, “a homosexual transvestite prostitute”, Hash Pipe. Is there some irony there? Oh, there’s some irony there, Jerry. Says Steve Lukather: “the irony that we were smoking hash before these guys were alive was not lost on us.”

Lukather and keysman Steve Porcaro say they think the whole thing is pretty funny, and that they decided on Hash Pipe after a confab with Lukather’s kids and Porcaro’s neighbors, all of whom are Weezerheads. “We wanted to do something that rocked,” say Lukather. Mission accomplished, then.

Love, Dr. Scott James



