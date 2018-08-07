Skip to Content
Hallowe’en Isn’t For Eighty-Five Days Yet And Bertram The Little Pomeranian Has Already Won It

By Scott James
-
August 07, 2018 10:40 am
Victoria, BC, Canada
A tiny and well-prepared-ahead-of-time Pomeranian by the name of Bertram is absolutely crushing it with his Paddington Bear costume, and the rest of us may as well just pack up and go home.

The wee pooch, who is an Instagram star, because why would he not be, has chosen a timely costume, too: a while back, Paddington 2 set a new record for the best-reviewed film ever on Rotten Tomatoes, dethroning Toy Story 2.

Sorry. I was overcome by the doggo cute-osity factor there for a moment.

And just because I might not be quite overcome enough, here are some more glimpses into Bertram’s ostensibly well-stocked closet. Because, as we all know very well, one can never have too many wee little tiny Polo shirts.

When u drink a matcha too late at night #bertinashirt #chocolatepom #pomeranian

A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on

Nice wet summer bow tie will keep me cool all day! #chocolatepom #pomeranian

A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

