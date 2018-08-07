David Crosby: Want A CSNY Reunion? Don’t Talk To Me, Talk To Neil Young

David Crosby must grow weary of being asked about the possibility of a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion, and he doesn’t appear to be betting the farm on it. But if you ask him about it, he’ll probably tell you that it’s all up to The Godfather Of Grunge: “I think those are dead issues. I don’t think you’re ever going to see those again. None of those guys like me and frankly I don’t see any forward motion there … I can’t wait around for Neil to change his mind. And he’s the one. You have to understand: there’s 20,000 people in a stadium to see CSNY and Neil puts 10,000 of them in there. So he’s in charge. I’m not. When he wants to do it, he’ll call us. If I’m not busy, I’ll do it.”

Wait a minute, now. Stephen Stills, noted teacher of children Graham Nash, and model train lover and therefore sensible fellow Neil Young don’t like him? “Y’know, I think you have to ask them. When you get together and you’re a band, you’re sort of in love with each other and you like each other’s material and you’re very excited about the whole thing. And that’s how we started out and we were very f***ing good. We did a good job; we made some great music. 40 years later, when the band has devolved to the point of ‘turn on the smoke machine and play your hits,’ it’s no fun. They don’t like me and I want to play a different kind of music, more complex than they like, and it’s always been a rub and I don’t feel like there’s a place there I can take my music and have it served well to become records. I need better players than that. It just doesn’t work. I can’t wait around for them.”

Crosby says he didn’t really think Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young would be a thing permanently, due to the many irons which Young had in various fires. “Neil didn’t mean to join a band,” he says. “To Neil, CSNY was a stepping stone. Y’know, he intended to have a solo career. He had seen what being in the Buffalo Springfield was like, he liked being by himself much better, he had Harvest ready to go when we were doing (CSNY) and he had every intention of moving on. And all of us had thoughts like that. I knew that Nash and I had something special and I knew that we could go out and do Crosby-Nash anytime and it would be good. It would be really good music.”

