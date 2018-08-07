Dave Grohl Visits Jimmy Kimmel, Shows Him How To Get A Head In Life

Last year, while Jimmy Kimmel took a break from his late night show to be with his infant son, who was undergoing surgery, a number of celebs filled in for him, including Dave Grohl. For the Hallowe’en show, Grohl dressed up (magnificently) as David Letterman, and performed with musical guest Alice Cooper. Cooper did the guillotine bit in which he chopped off Grohl’s head, and the other night, Grohl returned to the show — as a guest this time — and presented Kimmel with the severed head as a way of saying thanks for allowing him to fill in as host.

Grohl also told Kimmel about jamming with Prince in an empty arena, the reason behind his ABBA shirt, and Play, the documentary on which he plays a 23 minute instrumental live on seven different instruments — although there was a bit of a problem with one particular instrument.

