Graham Nash’s New Video For Teach Your Children Features Embarrassments, Things About Which To Be Proud, And Tragedies Both Old And New

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young‘s late 1960s gem Teach Your Children just got a modern day update, thanks to Graham Nash and filmmaker Jeff Scher.

The new animated video for the tune contains images of moments which defined the 60s, including the Civil Rights and anti-war movements, and the Kent State tragedy, among others. That’s followed by a few bits of 2018: Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez at the March For Our Lives, Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, separated immigrant families, an angry President.

Nash says it was the March For Our Lives protest which inspired him to revisit Teach Your Children. “We teach our children the best way we can, but we have to learn from our children, too, or else we are making a big mistake,” he says.

Nash also announced a tour of North America which will kick off Wednesday September 19 in Austin Texas, and wrap Wednesday October 17 in Santa Fe. There are no Great White North stops so far, but more gigs are apparently going to be announced soon, and he’ll also be hitting the highway again in March of next year.

Love, Dr. Scott James



