A Celebration Of Life will be held for the Metchosin councillor who died tragically.

Moralea Milne, who was 68- died- in a car accident in Surrey last Saturday. She had served on council since 2008.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The celebration will be held at the Metchosin Municipal Grounds on Sunday at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Metchosin Foundation at www.metchosinfoundation.ca