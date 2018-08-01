Man dies in dumpster/ garbage truck incident

Victoria Police are investigating a death involving a garbage truck and man in a dumpster.

It happened around 6:00am Wednesday at a parking lot near Johnson Street and Vancouver Street.

The man was transported to hospital and where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The initial investigation indicates that the man was in the box area of the garbage truck when he was injured and may have been in a dumpster that was picked up by the truck. The driver of the vehicle was not physically injured but is being offered support,” said Victoria police spokesman Bowen Osoko in a release.

Police say the man has been identified but his next of kin has not been notified yet.

It’s unclear how or why the man was in the dumpster at the time.

The Coroners Service is now investigating.