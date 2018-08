A long-time councillor in Metchosin has passed away tragically.

The District says Morelea Milne died suddenly over the weekend. She was 68.

“Today is a very sad day for everyone who knew and worked with Moralea, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family now,” Mayor John Ranns said in a statement.

She has been a councillor since 2008. The flag at Metchosin Municipal City Hall was lowered to half mast.

A date for a celebration of life has not been set yet.