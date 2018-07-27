The Purple Rain Film Was Released 34 Years Ago Today, So Here’s Prince Slaying On Guitar With A Bunch Of His Friends

Purple Rain, directed by Albert Magnoli, hit theaters today in 1984. It featured Prince in his acting debut as The Kid, the troubled frontman for Minneapolis band The Revolution, and grossed more than $US80 million against a budget of $7.2 million. It was the last film to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

At the 2004 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductions, The Purple One joined Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood, and Dhani Harrison onstage for a tasty rendition of George Harrison‘s While My Guitar Gently Weeps, and pretty much stole the show. Check out the awe-inspiring display of Total Trust In The Roadie at 04:46.

