Talk About Deja Vu: Paul McCartney Walks The Abbey Road Crosswalk Again, But With Footwear On This Time

49 years ago this September, The Beatles released an album wrapped in what would become one of the most iconic sleeves ever: Abbey Road. A few days ago, noted non-carnivore Sir Paul McCartney took another stroll in that famous crosswalk, as he performed a secret show at the legendary studio where the album was recorded, showcasing some tunes from his forthcoming Egypt Station album, due Friday September 07.
And then his daughter Mary captured the return trip:
Note to self: don’t assume traffic’s going to wait for you when you’re in a London crosswalk, no matter who you are.
