Talk About Deja Vu: Paul McCartney Walks The Abbey Road Crosswalk Again, But With Footwear On This Time

By Scott James
-
July 26, 2018 08:02 am
49 years ago this September, The Beatles released an album wrapped in what would become one of the most iconic sleeves ever: Abbey Road. A few days ago, noted non-carnivore Sir Paul McCartney took another stroll in that famous crosswalk, as he performed a secret show at the legendary studio where the album was recorded, showcasing some tunes from his forthcoming Egypt Station album, due Friday September 07.

@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on

And then his daughter Mary captured the return trip:

Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road ‍♂️

A post shared by Mary McCartney (@maryamccartney) on

Note to self: don’t assume traffic’s going to wait for you when you’re in a London crosswalk, no matter who you are.

