Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

Netflix Canada August 2018

By Megan Gibson
-
July 26, 2018 02:14 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Netflix Canada August 2018

The handy-dandy list of what’s coming to Netflix this August is finally here!

These are getting the boot so watch them before they’re gone:

August 1

  • Apollo 13
  • Belle
  • Finding Dory
  • How to Be Single
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife

August 3

  • The Truman Show

August 11

  • Scarface

August 15

  • Gangs of New York

August 17

  • Minority Report

August 24

  • School of Rock
  • Sixteen Candles

August 26

  • Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

August 27

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

This is what’s headed to Netflix:

August 1

  • 8 Mile
  • Along Came Polly
  • Dragonheart
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War
  • Julie & Julia
  • Justice League Dark
  • House of Deadly Secrets
  • The Land Before Time
  • Michael Jackson’s This Is It
  • The Perfect Man
  • Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
  • Public Enemies
  • Rise of the Guardians
  • Safe House
  • Switched
  • ‘Til Death Do Us Part
  • Touch of Evil

August 2

  • The 100 Season 5
  • Wild Oats

August 3

  • Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
  • Cocaine Coast
  • Dinotrux Supercharged Season 3
  • I AM A KILLER
  • Like Father
  • Marching Orders

August 4

  • Flavors of Youth: International Version
  • On Children

August 6

  • I KILL GIANTS
  • Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
  • Storks
  • Sully

August 9

  • A Hologram For the King
  • Perdida

August 10

  • 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
  • Afflicted
  • All About the Washingtons
  • The Commuter
  • Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
  • The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
  • Insatiable
  • La Casa De Las Flores
  • Million Pound Menu
  • Outlander Season 3
  • The Package
  • The Ponysitters Club
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7
  • Zion

August 13

  • Splash and Bubbles Season 2

August 15

  • Adventures in Public School
  • Don’t Breathe
  • Homeland Season 6
  • Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

August 16

  • Made of Honor

August 17

  • Den of Thieves
  • Disenchantment
  • Magic for Humans
  • The Motive
  • Pinky Malinky
  • Spirit Riding Free Season 6
  • Stay Here
  • To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
  • Ultraviolet

August 19

  • The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2

August 20

  • Death at a Funeral

August 21

  • The Sinner

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

August 22

  • How to Get Away With Murder Season 4
  • Marlon Season 2

August 23

  • Deadwind
  • Follow This
  • In Darkness

August 24

  • The After Party
  • Ask the StoryBots Season 2
  • Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
  • Downsizing
  • Ghoul
  • The Innocents
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3

August 27

  • The Accountant
  • The Blacklist Season 5
  • When the Bough Breaks

August 31

  • The Comedy Lineup Part 2
  • Inside the Criminal Mind
  • The Laws of Thermodynamics
  • Ozark Season 2
  • Paradise PD
  • Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Sources: MobileSyrup & Mtlblog

 

 

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More