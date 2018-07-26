Netflix Canada August 2018

The handy-dandy list of what’s coming to Netflix this August is finally here!
These are getting the boot so watch them before they’re gone:
August 1
- Apollo 13
- Belle
- Finding Dory
- How to Be Single
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
August 3
- The Truman Show
August 11
- Scarface
August 15
- Gangs of New York
August 17
- Minority Report
August 24
- School of Rock
- Sixteen Candles
August 26
- Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
August 27
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
This is what’s headed to Netflix:
August 1
- 8 Mile
- Along Came Polly
- Dragonheart
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- Julie & Julia
- Justice League Dark
- House of Deadly Secrets
- The Land Before Time
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
- The Perfect Man
- Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
- Public Enemies
- Rise of the Guardians
- Safe House
- Switched
- ‘Til Death Do Us Part
- Touch of Evil
August 2
- The 100 Season 5
- Wild Oats
August 3
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
- Cocaine Coast
- Dinotrux Supercharged Season 3
- I AM A KILLER
- Like Father
- Marching Orders
August 4
- Flavors of Youth: International Version
- On Children
August 6
- I KILL GIANTS
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Storks
- Sully
August 9
- A Hologram For the King
- Perdida
August 10
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
- Afflicted
- All About the Washingtons
- The Commuter
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- Insatiable
- La Casa De Las Flores
- Million Pound Menu
- Outlander Season 3
- The Package
- The Ponysitters Club
- Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7
- Zion
August 13
- Splash and Bubbles Season 2
August 15
- Adventures in Public School
- Don’t Breathe
- Homeland Season 6
- Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
August 16
- Made of Honor
August 17
- Den of Thieves
- Disenchantment
- Magic for Humans
- The Motive
- Pinky Malinky
- Spirit Riding Free Season 6
- Stay Here
- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Ultraviolet
August 19
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2
August 20
- Death at a Funeral
August 21
- The Sinner
August 22
- How to Get Away With Murder Season 4
- Marlon Season 2
August 23
- Deadwind
- Follow This
- In Darkness
August 24
- The After Party
- Ask the StoryBots Season 2
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
- Downsizing
- Ghoul
- The Innocents
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3
August 27
- The Accountant
- The Blacklist Season 5
- When the Bough Breaks
August 31
- The Comedy Lineup Part 2
- Inside the Criminal Mind
- The Laws of Thermodynamics
- Ozark Season 2
- Paradise PD
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
Sources: MobileSyrup & Mtlblog