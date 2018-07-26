Netflix Canada August 2018

The handy-dandy list of what’s coming to Netflix this August is finally here!

These are getting the boot so watch them before they’re gone:

August 1

Apollo 13

Belle

Finding Dory

How to Be Single

The Time Traveler’s Wife

August 3

The Truman Show

August 11

Scarface

August 15

Gangs of New York

August 17

Minority Report

August 24

School of Rock

Sixteen Candles

August 26

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

August 27

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

This is what’s headed to Netflix:

August 1

8 Mile

Along Came Polly

Dragonheart

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Julie & Julia

Justice League Dark

House of Deadly Secrets

The Land Before Time

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

The Perfect Man

Popstar: Never Stop Stopping

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Safe House

Switched

‘Til Death Do Us Part

Touch of Evil

August 2

The 100 Season 5

Wild Oats

August 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged Season 3

I AM A KILLER

Like Father

Marching Orders

August 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version

On Children

August 6

I KILL GIANTS

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Storks

Sully

August 9

A Hologram For the King

Perdida

August 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons

The Commuter

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Insatiable

La Casa De Las Flores

Million Pound Menu

Outlander Season 3

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7

Zion

August 13

Splash and Bubbles Season 2

August 15

Adventures in Public School

Don’t Breathe

Homeland Season 6

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

August 16

Made of Honor

August 17

Den of Thieves

Disenchantment

Magic for Humans

The Motive

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free Season 6

Stay Here

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Ultraviolet

August 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2

August 20

Death at a Funeral

August 21

The Sinner

August 22

How to Get Away With Murder Season 4

Marlon Season 2

August 23

Deadwind

Follow This

In Darkness

August 24

The After Party

Ask the StoryBots Season 2

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Downsizing

Ghoul

The Innocents

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3

August 27

The Accountant

The Blacklist Season 5

When the Bough Breaks

August 31

The Comedy Lineup Part 2

Inside the Criminal Mind

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Ozark Season 2

Paradise PD

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Sources: MobileSyrup & Mtlblog