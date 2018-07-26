Former Mötley Crüe, Dio, Journey, Whitesnake, Red Phoenix, And Thin Lizzy Members Meld As The Dead Daisies

The “rock is dead” camp is getting some significant clapbacks these days — Greta Van Fleet are one example, and here’s another one: The Dead Daisies, whose lineup consists of ex-members of rather notable outfits, namely Doug Aldrich of Dio and Whitesnake, John Corabi of Mötley Crüe and The Scream, Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake‘s Marco Mendoza, Deen Castronovo from Journey and Bad English, and David Lowy of Red Phoenix and Mink.

The band are about to embark on their second Japanese headline tour, followed by a stint of European headline shows and festivals with KISS, Joe Satriani, Scorpions and Guns N’ Roses. Next month, they return to North America for a month long run with longtime mate and current GnR keyboard player Dizzy Reed and his charmingly-named Hookers & Blow.

Meanwhile, here’s what The Dead Daisies have been up to lately: Dead And Gone, from their Burn It Down album. Say yeah, yeah.

