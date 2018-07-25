Skip to Content
New Song From Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators – “Driving Rain”.

By Graham Caddy
-
July 25, 2018 02:00 pm
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have released the first single from their upcoming album, Living the Dream due Sept. 21st.

Slash said he began writing songs for the new record during the band’s World on Fire tour in the middle of 2014.

He came up with ideas and then presented them to the group during soundchecks, at which point they would fleshed them out. In January 2018, during a break from the Guns N’ Roses tour, Slash reconvened with Kennedy and the Conspirators in a Los Angeles rehearsal space, where they wound up writing new songs and polishing the old ones.

