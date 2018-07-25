Oak Bay Hosts The Collector Car Festival This Weekend

If you’re a fan of classic automobiles, Oak Bay will be a great place to be this Sunday, as the Classic Car Festival returns to Oak Bay Avenue, featuring more than 300 vintage rides of all makes and models.

The event runs from 8am til 4pm. If you have a vehicle you’d like to display, you can register it onsite for $15, and the festival is free to spectators. There’s also live music, a 50/50 draw, and the legendary prime rib barbecue in front of Oak Bay Municipal Hall .

For more information, email organizer Ken Agate or call him at 250 896 9000.

