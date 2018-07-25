Jane Fonda Says A 9 To 5 Sequel Starring The Original Cast Is On The Way And That Sounds Timely

Jane Fonda, Teasy McTeaseface that she is, has been teasing us about a sequel to her 1980 hit film 9 To 5, and now she’s pretty much let the feline completely escape from the sack.

At a recent event promoting the upcoming HBO documentary about her life, Fonda said that the sequel would include orginal cast members Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. “My role is as an executive producer, and I’m working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers,” Fonda said. “Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.”

A 9 To 5 sequel is nothing if not apt, considering what’s been going on lately, with the transgressions of powerful Hollywood figures and other entertainment industry people being exposed left and right; the original film dealt with the problem of misogyny in the workplace. And, according to Fonda, there’s still a lot of progress to be made: “I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” she says. “Today a lot of the work force is hired by an outside company. Who do you talk to if you have a problem?”

