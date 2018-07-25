Deb Rhymer’s Doing A CD Release Party Tomorrow Night

Not only is Deb Rhymer a solid member of the Victoria blues community — you’re no stranger to her music if you’ve ever attended events like Blues Bash or Ribfest — she’s also a generous community supporter, selflessly devoting her time and talents to all kinds of causes, and so any good karma which comes back to her is richly deserved.

Deb will host a CD release party at Distrikt in the Strathcona Hotel tomorrow night; tickets, which are $20 at the door, include a copy of her freshly-minted CD Don’t Wait Up. And how is the album? Well, just ask Maple Blues Keyboardist Of The Year David Vest:

“Other regions have their favorites, but this new album leaves no doubt that the queen of the blues in western Canada is Deb Rhymer. Her songwriting … is as tough as nails, and she’s got the voice to match the songs. Rhymer has put together a band that seems to delight in playing the songs, as opposed to just jamming the blues, and they sound great behind her.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



