The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 072618 -- Play Ball

We’re all aboot the baseball this week on The Q: The HarbourCats have a big weekend lined up, with a game against the Mavericks this Saturday, followed by live music starring Chilliwack — and on the Q Afternoon Show with Graham Caddy and Art Aronson, you can win yourself a four pack of tickets to the HarbourCats’ Sunday game against the Mavericks.

So, on your Rockline Theme Thursday this week, we’re going to play ball — any song with “play” or “ball” in its title, even as part of another word, will be fair game for airplay. If there’s one in particular you’d like to hear, call or text me at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll do my best to play it for you. Rockline Theme Thursday goes live just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

