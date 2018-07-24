RCMP investigate death of dog believed to left in a hot car in Langford

RCMP and SPCA investigating the death of a dog in a parking lot in Langford on Monday evening.

Mounties say they were called to the 2700 block of Veteran’s Memorial Drive at 6pm to find a woman trying to resuscitate her dog.

The dog was allegedly left in a car for several hours exposed to the heat.

Investigators say the initial report that the woman was drunk and taken into police custody are false.

“We recognise this is a difficult time for the dog’s owner and certainly empathise with her, we hope this tragedy may be a reminder to other owners the importance of leaving your pets at home when and wherever possible,” says Cst. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP in a release.

The woman is co-operating with the ongoing RCMP and BC SCPA investigation.