Prince Harry And Elton John Launch AIDS Initiative.

Prince Harry is lending his voice to AIDS awareness.

Harry joined Sir Elton John on the second day of the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam this morning (Tuesday, July 24th) to launch the new MenStar Coalition, a global partnership aimed at researching and halting male transmission of HIV infections, with the goal of ending AIDS by 2030. The coalition will support delivering effective HIV/AIDS services for men, promote early testing, treatment, and achievement of viral suppression.

“I am honored to be sharing the stage with someone who has always put people at the center of his work, Sir Elton John,” Harry said in a speech onstage. “For over a quarter-century, Elton has worked tirelessly to fund research and services in communities around the world. And today, he has come to Amsterdam to announce his latest endeavor, a billion-dollar global partnership to break the cycle of male transmission of HIV, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.”

