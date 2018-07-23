Two victims plus shooter confirmed dead by Toronto police

Ontario’s police watchdog says they’re investigating a 29-year-old man accused of opening fire Sunday night on a Toronto street, killing two and injuring 12 others.

The incident began at about 10 p.m. (EST) in the Greektown neighbourhood, when a man armed with a handgun made his way down Danforth Avenue, firing as he went.

Police Chief Mark Saunders says a woman was killed and a girl, aged eight or nine, was in critical condition.

It’s unclear how the gunman died.

Police say it’s too early in their investigation to speculate on a motive. Saunders is asking anyone with information to come forward.