Get Into The Q’s Suite For The Shamrocks’ Season Closer With Scott James’ Green Song

The Victoria Shamrocks and the New Westminster Salmonbellies will be meeting up for the Shamrocks’ season closer this Sunday night at The Q Centre; The Q’s tailgate party kicks off at 330pm, game time is 6pm, and we’d like you and a guest to catch the action from a deluxe perch in The Q’s suite.
Listen for the Green Song between 10am and 11am this week (Monday July 23 through Friday July 27), call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and if you’re caller nine, you’ll scoop up those tickets.
- Monday’s Green Song: Green Day — Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
- Tuesday’s Green Song: Creedence Clearwater Revival — Green River
- Wednesday’s Green Song: Tragically Hip — Fiddler’s Green
- Thursday’s Green Song: Norman Greenbaum — Spirit In The Sky
- Friday’s Green Song: Green Day — Wake Me Up When September Ends
