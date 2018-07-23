Can’t Remember Where You Left That Old Demo Tape? Check The Bread Basket

David Bowie‘s first-ever recorded demo was thought to be lost forever, but it wasn’t. It was recently found in an old bread basket, of all places, and will going on the auction block before the year’s out.

The demo was made when 16 year old Bowie — who was at that time David Jones — was still with his first band, the Konrads. He was asked to perform lead vocals on a tune called I Never Dreamed, which was to be used as part of their Decca Records audition. The dog ‘n pony show failed to secure them a contract, and later that year, Bowie exited the band.

The tape was unearthed by former Konrads manager and drummer David Hadfield, who fished it out of a bread basket which had belonged to his grandfather, and which also contained other Konrads-related items. According to Hadfield, “There is no other recording of the demo featuring David as lead in existence.”

The tape will go to auction in September; it’s expected to sell for £10,000. Here’s a wee bit of it.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo