A 26-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a Victoria man.

Daniel Creagh was arrested Sunday morning in Maple Ridge.

Police found Joseph Gauthier suffered from what appeared to be stab wounds near Hillside Mall on March 10th.

Gauthier was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation six days later, once Gauthier’s death was ruled a homicide.