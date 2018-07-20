Send In Your Picture Or Video For The Tom Petty Video Project

Friday September 28 is the release date for the spot-on titled An American Treasure, a 60-track collection of Tom Petty rarities, including unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, live performances and deep cuts. The box set will be the first Petty release since his death last October.

Fans are invited to submit their photos and videos here; they’ll be used in a new music video for one of the songs on the career-spanning set. Pictures with or of Tom, video moments from his shows or any creative work can be sent.

Tom’s wife Dana and daughter Adria are the executive producers on An American Treasure; they curated the set along with Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. “Everyone involved in this project chose each track with tremendous care and deep respect for the body of work Tom Petty created over the course of 40 years,” Adria and Dana say in a media release. “He also accumulated a wealth of unreleased music in his vaults, and we have collectively uncovered one gem after another that will keep us all listening and discovering new facets of Tom’s talent for many years to come. We can’t wait to share with Tom’s fans this musical portrait of an artist who deeply affected our culture and indelibly touched the lives of fans the world over.”

Here’s the music video for Keep A Little Soul, which is the first release from the set, and which showcases never-before-seen footage of the band.

