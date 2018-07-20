Scammers Impersonating RCMP Officers Show Up At 90-Year-Old Saanich Woman’s Home.

Police say a 90-year-old Saanich woman was threatened by two men dressed as Mounties in a chilling spin on the so-called “emergency scam.” The woman received a call from an unknown number the morning of July 11, according to police. When she picked up, a man told her he needed money to deal with her son, who had run into trouble with the law, and that she’d be arrested if she didn’t comply. The woman ended up hanging up the phone and called the number back, but couldn’t get through to anyone.

20 minutes later, two men dressed in clothing similar to the RCMP serge arrived at the woman’s front door and identified themselves as Mounties. They told the woman they were going to take her into custody for not following their orders and giving them money, according to police. The senior demanded identification from the Mounties and they weren’t able to produce any, leading her to close the door on the two men. Police are now trying to track down the two suspects.

Suspect One: Asian man, around 30 years old, 5’9”-5’10” tall, thinner build, wearing police style pants with a bronze stripe on the legs and a red jacket similar to a RCMP serge.

Suspect two: White man, possibly in his 40’s, with a medium build also wearing police style pants with a bronze stripe on the legs and a red jacket similar to a RCMP serge.

More info via Saanich Police.

If you have any information about these suspects please call the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or, to remain anonymous, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

