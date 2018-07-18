I Am Having No Luck Un-Seeing This Horrifying Statue Of Jeff Goldblum And Holy Cow Jurassic Park Is 25 Already

Come on, London, place of my birth. Why do you torment me so? What have I ever done to you?
Noted chaos theory advocate and performer with a side gig as a jazz musician Jeff Goldblum has been — uh — “honored” with a statue in London as Jurassic Park marks its 25th anniversary, and plenty of people appear to be not here for it all. Can’t really blame ’em for that, though. Just look at this monstrosity:
The thing was installed by a television outfit near Tower Bridge, and if you want to sear your retinas in person, you’ll need to giddy-up: it’s only going to be there until tomorrow. What a shame.
Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25?
To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum
He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow #JurassicJeff #JP25 pic.twitter.com/Oimt6WAc8A
— NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018
A half naked statue of Jeff Goldblum popped up in London
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of JURASSIC PARK's premiere in the U.K., streaming service @NOWTV unveiled a statue of Jeff Goldblum in London's Potters Field. pic.twitter.com/hTFNKURMZM
— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 18, 2018
25ft Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, which was June 11th, a month ago. Also none of the movie was filmed in London nor is Jeff Goldblum a native of the English capital. So let's just bask in its nonsensical glory. pic.twitter.com/TKQKozleMn
— Adam Ricard (@Adam1021) July 18, 2018
When they build a 20ft tall Jeff Goldblum statue down the road, there's only one thing to do: pic.twitter.com/HqmYlb8t4i
— Ian Maclure (@Fearian) July 18, 2018
