Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

Province moves to give Strata councils more power

By Art Aronson
-
July 18, 2018 04:49 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Province moves to give Strata councils more power

Homeowners groups in British Columbia will soon be able to fine owners or residents up to $1,000 a day for defying the corporation’s bylaws on short-term rentals.

The B.C. government says the regulations for the so-called strata corporations will be changed as of Nov. 30 to help the associations address short-term rentals, such as those arranged through Airbnb and other vacation websites.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says in a news release that it’s common to hear stories of long-term renters losing their homes when units are pulled out of the market to be used as short-term rentals.

“We’ve all heard the stories of renters losing their homes when units are pulled out of the rental market to be used as short-term rentals. With this change, we can ensure there is long-term rental stock for people and families who need them,” said Selina Robinson.

The province says short-term rentals can turn condominiums into hotel rooms, with parties, noise and also cuts back from the number suites available for longer term rentals.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More