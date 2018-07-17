Here Comes A Fresh One From Greta Van Fleet

There’s no doubt about it: Michigan’s Greta Van Fleet are one of the most in-demand artists on The Q in a long time — and the fast-rising rock crew haven’t even released their debut album yet.

That’s about to change, though. GVF have released a new song, When The Curtain Falls, which will (probably) be included on their as-yet untitled debut disc. Oh, and about the inevitable Led Zeppelin comparisons which have been floating around? They don’t just sound like Zep — “They are Led Zeppelin I,” according to a cat who should probably know: Mr. Robert Plant himself. As for 21 year old GVF vocalist Josh Kiszka, Plant called him “a beautiful little singer,” and added jokingly, “I hate him,” quipping, regarding Kiszka’s voice, “He borrowed it from somebody I know very well. But what are you going to do? That’s OK.”

Greta Van Fleet tend to lean away from modern musical trends, more in the direction of classic rock and blues like Howlin’ Wolf, Willie Dixon, Fairport Convention, and of course Led Zeppelin. Says Kiszka, “Rock and roll to us is liberation. A reminder that we as human beings have a voice. But I don’t want people to hear me talking about rock & roll and think I mean the kind of shit they’re putting out now.”

