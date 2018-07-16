Skip to Content
Vancouver Island Gets Canadian Premier League Footie Next Year

By Scott James
-
July 16, 2018 01:20 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Come spring of next year, Vancouver Island will be the home of Canadian Premier League men’s soccer — and this Friday, we’re going to be finding out much more about this highly-anticipated addition, as the league makes the formal announcement at the E&N Roundhouse on Esquimalt Road.

You’re invited to join Canadian Premier League officials and others as they unveil details about the new club. Speakers include Commissioner David Clanachan, President Joshua Simpson, Executive Director Rob Friend, Chairman Dean Shillington, and more than 300 local supporters and business leaders.

Doors open at 230pm and the event starts at 330pm.

